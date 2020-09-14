Grawn Man Arrested for Having Drugs, Guns

Police arrested a Grawn man for having drugs and guns at his home.

The Traverse Narcotics Team arrested Thomas Collins back on August 30 after they searched the home.

They found drugs, paraphernalia, an unregistered handgun and ammunition inside.

They also saw three bags thrown onto the roof.

The bag had cocaine, crystal meth, heroin and fentanyl.

Collins faces eight felony charges for having the drugs and guns as well as a habitual offender for maintaining a drug house.

More charges are expected.