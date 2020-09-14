Front Street to Reopen to Traffic

Downtown Traverse City will see some major changes over the next 24 hours.

Front Street will return to normal.

The Downtown Development Authority will reopen Front Street between Park Street and Union Street to vehicle traffic on Tuesday.

The changes were made to help restaurants with social distancing and limited capacity rules.

It also created more space for downtown visitors to distance.

That means State Street, which was converted to a two-way street between Park and Union, will also go back to a one-way at 5 p.m.