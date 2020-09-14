Four Lakes Task Force Estimates Cost to Restore Lakes, Dams in Gladwin and Midland Counties

In May, a historic rain event led to the failure of the Edenville and Sanford Dam and catastrophic 500-year flood in Gladwin and Midland Counties.

The flood displaced more than 11,000 people, damaged 2,500 structures and caused an estimated $250 million in damages.

“We suffered about 59,000 dollars in damage, right here,” says Richard Pytlak, a homeowner on Sanford Lake.

Now, the Four Lakes Task Force is estimating what the cost would be to refill the lakes and fix the dam.

Pytlak has lived on Sanford Lake for more than 50 years. Now with the lake nearly gone, he says the value of his home dropped 50 percent.

“When the water breached, we were lucky to get out on time, we went back to Coleman School and we spent another night there. When we returned the next day, we thanked god the house was still here,” says Pytlak.

The Four Lakes Task Force estimates it’s going to cost between $250 million to $400 million to rebuild the dams and restore the Secord, Smallwood, Wixom and Sanford lakes.

Leaving homeowners like Pytlak paying a couple a thousand dollars a year for 40 years.

“This has been neglected, so why should we as a homeowner here who’s been paying taxes for 53 years… have to absorb all of that ourselves,” says Pytlak.

Pytlack says the estimate by the Four Lakes Task Force is too high for retirees like him:

“I think it’s fair that we pay something, but I think that we should get support from the state and federal government also, possibly even out of the county.”

Loren Lower is also a homeowner on Sanford Lake. He says he’s undecided:

“It’s a balance and I don’t know how to reach the balance. My wife is much more in favor of the lake than I am.”

However, Lower says restoring the water is important for the local economy:

“I think it’s better for a lot of people on the lake, people who are younger especially, they’re going to be able to recoup that loss.”