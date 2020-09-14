Corrections Officers Regain Control of Chippewa Correctional Facility After Prisoner Takeover of Housing Unit

Corrections officers have regained control at an Upper Peninsula prison after unrest among inmates quickly escalated overnight.

It all happened at the Chippewa Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula when a fight broke out between three inmates.

Officers tazed one of the inmates who then went to the hospital.

That’s when more than 200 inmates gathered and moving toward officers in the housing unit.

The corrections officers in the unit left the area before things became too dangerous.

They pressed a button to shut all cell doors, some of which contained prisoners.

The inmates then damaged the housing unit including smashing windows and disabling surveillance cameras.

Five hours later, the Emergency Response Team entered the unit.

“They went into the unit where the prisoners had tried to barricade some of the doors and actually found that almost all of the prisoners had themselves already gone back inside of their cells and there was no force that had to be used in order to gain compliance for those who weren’t, so that was very fortunate that they didn’t have to escalate things any further,” said Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer.

Culpable inmates are being transferred to higher custody prisons, while the rest are being transferred to other facilities.