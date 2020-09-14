UPDATE: Chippewa Correctional Facility Regains Control After Prisoner Takeover of Housing Unit

The Michigan Department of Corrections says it has prisoners back under control after a takeover of part of the Chippewa Correctional Facility.

After working to “establish a dialog” with the prisoners, staff and the emergency response team “moved swiftly” into the unit and returned the prisoners to their cells around 4 a.m. Monday.

MDOC says it all started around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday when a fight broke out between three prisoners in a level two security housing unit. Officers Tazed one of the prisoners and sent him by ambulance to the hospital.

There are about 235 prisoners in the unit. Some left their cells after the ambulance and approached the officer station.

Before the officer station was abandoned, officers pressed a button to lock prisoners into their cells. It’s unclear how many were locked in their cells and how many took over the housing unit.

MDOC’s Emergency Response Team confined the prisoners to that area and the U.S. Border Patrol was called in to provide extra security around the perimeter.

It appears some may have believed the man taken away by ambulance was dead, but that is not the case. He is in stable condition.