AG Nessel Charges Former Jackson Teacher for Sexually Assaulting Minors

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s investigation into abuse by Catholic clergy has led to charges being filed against a former Catholic school teacher in the Jackson area.

Josef Comperchio is charged with six sex crimes for two cases investigators say happened back in the 1970’s.

When he was the drama and music teacher at Jackson’s Saint John Catholic School.

The Attorney General’s Office says both incidents happened while the victims were between the ages of 9 and 11.

Comperchio was arrested in Fort Myers, Florida on Monday.

The 66-year-old will be arraigned Tuesday.