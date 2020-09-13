Sault Ste. Marie Relay for Life Hosts Luminaria Parade

“It is typical relay weather because it is raining today. It is very normal for us to have that happen.”

Soggy conditions were not going to stop a parade in the Soo on Saturday night.

Relay for Life in Sault Ste Marie held a luminaria parade in remembrance of those have died of cancer and to honor those who are survivors.

A couple hundred luminaries lined Ashmun Street in the downtown area.

People were able to see the luminaries as they drove by.

The Relay for Life event originally was scheduled for earlier this summer. But the pandemic changed everything.

“We feel that it is very important. Just because there is a pandemic, cancer does not stop. We still need to continue our research, we still need to find a cure but we need to still need to honor our survivors. We still need to find a cure to help those people to continue to have more birthdays,” said Brenda Ransom, who helped organize the event.

After the event, gift bags and cookies were given out as a token of appreciation to those who participated.