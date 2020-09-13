DNR Hunting Forecast Predicts Great Conditions for 2020 Deer Seasons

The DNR says Michigan’s deer herd is in good shape after a mild winter and bountiful summer.

They released their annual hunting forecast, and this year’s conditions might just be even better than last year.

The season kicked off this weekend with the Liberty Hunt for kids and those with disabilities.

The DNR is advising hunters in the Upper Peninsula to look for deer trails near oak groves, as the oaks are producing plenty of acorns this year.

The northern Lower Peninsula also looks promising, with plentiful well-developed deer.

Numbers are high in southern Michigan, where hunters can take an antlerless deer with a deer or deer combo license during the early and late antlerless seasons and the archery, firearm and muzzleloading seasons.