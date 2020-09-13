Another Hurricane To Impact The Gulf Coast

It was only 17 days ago that Hurricane Laura caused catastrophic damage in southern Louisiana. Today meteorologists including the Doppler 9&10 Weather team are tracking another tropical system in the 80-degree waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The center of circulation is nearly 200 miles west of the Florida coast where is dropped rainfall totals over 6 inches and wave heights over 5 feet.

Sally is expected to intensify and make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in locations that were impacted less than a month by a major hurricane in Southern Louisiana. Sally is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge up to 7 feet. Rainfall amounts over 20 inches and tornados are also possible as Sally tracks northeast in an already devastated community. Here is the track and timing on Sally.

What will remain of Sally will likely help out Northern Michigans weather a bit, taking away the amount of moisture that can feed northward ahead of the next cold front. That should limit rain chances greatly Wednesday. You can always check your local forecast here.