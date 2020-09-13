AC Paw Holds Drive-In Bingo Fundraiser

While fundraising season has been paused the AC Paw Shelter is still busy.

On Sunday they got creative to raise money for their animals.

Cars filled the Williamsburg Event Center in Acme, to play socially distanced bingo and raise money AC Paw—an organization unable to hold their annual fundraiser because of the coronavirus.

Event organizer, Candie Conat says, “It’s hit us really hit us hard to not have that extra money and we’re still rescuing all the animals we can.”

On Sunday the non profit tried something new, five dollar drive-in bingo.

All of the proceeds went to benefit the local furry friends.

Conat says, “We still have plenty of medical bills that we need to pay ongoing. That never stops. So that’s why we just try to come up with some creative ideas and ways to get some money back into the account.”

Candie says the community’s support is critical right now.

“We completely depend on the public to help us out, volunteers to show up to do the work, but then all these people to show up and spend their money and help us just keep supporting our mission,” Conat said.

Their mission to give animals a second chance is what keeps volunteers going.

“By my volunteering and helping get money for them, I’m helping them with that second chance of having a loving home,” says volunteer, Patti Clouse. ”We have some of the best volunteers that will give their blood and soul to whatever event get can get together.”

AC Paw says they had around 30 cars participate and hope to do events like this in the future.