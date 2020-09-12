Petition to Restrict Governor Whitmer’s Emergency Powers Gaining Traction, Could Be Passed By Legislature by December

More than 400,000 people have signed a petition to scale back Governor Whitmer’s emergency powers.

Unlock Michigan is trying to rescind a 1945 law that grants the governor emergency powers. They say the governor’s powers should have a deadline, or should have to be approved by the state legislature.

If 340,000 signatures are validated by the state elections board, the GOP-controlled legislature would likely repeal the 1945 law rather than let it go into a 2022 public vote. The governor could not veto the bill.

According to the AP, A 1976 law, which requires legislative approval to extend a state of emergency, would remain intact.

Unlock Michigan says the signatures could be turned in this month, meaning the legislature could pass the bill in December.

The Associated Press reports that the group has spent more than $900,000 to circulate their petitions.

Whitmer has used the 1945 powers to shutter businesses and schools during the pandemic. She’s also used it to enforce masks and social distancing requirements.