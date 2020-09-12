Leelanau Redi-Mix Catches Fire Twice

Several fire departments were called to the Leelanau Redi-Mix gravel and sand company around noon on Saturday to respond to a second story office fire.

The company is located on South Newman Road a few miles south of Maple City and just north of M-72 in Leelanau County.

When crews arrived on scene the building was smoking but they were able to contain the fire.

Crews worked to put the fire out and by three they thought they had a handle on it.

Within a few hours after they left, they got the call that the building had caught fire once again.

Cedar Area Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief, Andy Doornbos, says it could have been from an undetected hot spot.

“It looked like there was smoke coming form the soft end fascia, and we were moving the soft and fascia to check for hot spots,” said Doornbos.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at around 8:30 p.m on Saturday.