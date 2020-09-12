Cadillac Rotary Hosts Second Annual White Pine Ride

The Rotary Club in Cadillac Battled rain and mud on Saturday for their second annual White Pine Ride.

Eighty riders showed up to raise money for the trail.

The Cadillac Rotarians had four routes for riders to choose from, with lengths ranging from 12 to 83 miles.

All the money from the event will help repair parts of the trail that have been worn down.

Cadillac Rotary Club president, Randy Hill says, “We started this ride last year to help protect it, to improve it. So, the funds we raise with this ride, actually half of our proceeds, go towards the White Pine Trail.”

They’re hoping next year’s race is a little sunnier.