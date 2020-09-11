Wisconsin Supreme Court Pauses Mailing of Absentee Ballots

Wisconsin’s Republican-led Supreme Court has voted to put a halt to mailing absentee ballots.

They say ballots will not be mailed again until they give a go-ahead or makes any future ruling about who should be on the ballot in the battleground state.

It comes just a week before the state’s deadline for absentee ballots to be mailed.

The ruling came from a lawsuit filed by Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins, who is challenging a Wisconsin Elections Commission’s decision to keep him off the ballot.

Rapper Kanye West is also trying to get on the ballot.