Walk from Anywhere to Help End Alzheimer’s

No matter where you live, there are always opportunities to give back to those who need it most.

The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Traverse City has gone virtual this year, and you can participate from any sidewalk, track, or trail to aid the fight against this horrible disease.

The fundraising event is taking place tomorrow, September 12.

It includes interactive online activities with a pep rally, ceremony, and celebration party.

For information on how to join the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here.