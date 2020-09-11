Traverse City Firefighter Helping Fight California Wildfires

Fires continue to burn on the west coast, destroying homes and property and forcing thousands to evacuate.

The DNR recently sent fire fighters out west to help in the battle against those fires.

One of those firefighters is from northern Michigan.

Steve Cameron works with the DNR in Traverse City and just arrived in California.

He’ll be stationed in Willows which is north of Sacramento.

He’s working as a division supervisor on the August Complex Fire which was only 24% contained as of Friday morning.

He says the sky is filled with smoke, and crews have a big task ahead of them.

“It’s a lot of long days, a lot of work ahead of everybody and it’s going to take some time, and unfortunately it’s probably going to take a rain event or a snow event in order to put this to bed and slow these fires down or put them out,” said Cameron.

Steve says much of the land is also tinder dry as the area has been suffering through a severe drought.