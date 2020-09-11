Short’s Brewing Company Fundraises for Anti-Racism, Anti-Oppression Programs

Short’s Brewing Company is taking their social platform and using it to speak up against racism and oppression.

Short’s owner, Joe Short says, “It doesn’t make sense to have any layers of racism or social injustice, but unfortunately we do.”

Joe is a member of a nonprofit organization called Title Track Michigan.

They build programs in communities that help support clean water, racial equity, and youth empowerment.

Joe said, “I thought it was important that we could use some of the programming that Title Track does as a vehicle to do real work. To help fight systemic racism.”

He’s now actively finding ways to include Title Track in his business.

“We’re fundraising to develop programming so we can educate everyone in our community,” said Joe.

Short’s goal is to raise $25,000 for Title Track.

To get started Short’s has already put $5,000 towards that.

He says, “A $1,000 will allow Title Track to come in and do some community conversation type programming at your local brewery or neighborhood. A $5,000 sponsorship will allow your organization or brewery to do staff training.”

They say they are proud to be taking a step towards making a change.

“A great opportunity for Title Track the nonprofit, great opportunity for our business, a great opportunity for our communities to help us make the world a better place to live in,” said Joe.

They plan to raise enough money in order to host five Title Track program events.

To learn more about Title Track and how you can donate, click here.