Roscommon Man Faces Drug Charges After Being Pulled Over for Speeding

A Roscommon man faces charges for having meth inside his car earlier this summer.

Back in June, troopers pulled over Tyler Vanduser for speeding on I-75.

State police say they found a white substance in a glass jar inside a backpack along with a straight glass smoking pipe.

Troopers released Vanduser and sent the substance to their crime lab, which determined it was meth.

Vanduser was arrested on August 31 and was arraigned last week for having meth.

He’ll be back in court later this month.