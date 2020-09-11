Retiring Well: When to Take Social Security

The uncertainty in the stock market continues, and it may have you worried about your retirement savings.

However, 9&10 News is the place to turn every weekend for some extra guidance.

You can get tips and tricks to help you plan your retirement every Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on Retiring Well.

This week they’re talking about whether to take social security early or wait until age 70.

They’re also sharing an explanation of Roth conversions.

Plus, the three questions you should ask about your retirement plan.

“How much income to I even want, right? If you’re going to do some planning we need to know what income to plan for. And then what kind of income can you count on, that’s guaranteed? So if I know what I want or need, and how much I can count on, how are you going to make up the difference,” said Larry Flynn, Centennial Wealth Financial Advisor.

Centennial Wealth Advisory puts on Retiring Well.

You can catch it on 9&10 at 11:30 Sunday morning.