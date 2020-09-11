Remembering 9/11: Never Forget, National Patriot Day

Today marks 19 years since the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks, a day now known as Patriot Day.

Former President George W. Bush declared the first Patriot Day just before Sept. 11 in 2002.

On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes. Two of them crashed into both World Trade Center towers in New York, causing them to collapse.

Another crashed into the Pentagon while a fourth went down in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers struggled with hijackers.

President Bush said Patriot Day is a day to pay tribute to the first responders and remember those who lost their lives.