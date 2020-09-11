President Trump Holds Campaign Rally in Michigan

President Trump returned to Michigan Thursday for the first time for a public campaign rally since December.

With less than two months before Election Day he visited Freeland.

In the age of COVID-19, a lot has changed in the state and across the country but one thing that has not changed is the way President Trump likes to campaign. He likes to get out in front of people and hold in-person rallies. COVID-19 did not stop him from having thousands of people at MBS International Airport Thursday night.

“You know this is not the crowd of a person who comes in second place,” says Trump, “You do know that?”

Trump and his thousands of supporters picked up right where they left off but now with a target on his competitor, former vice president Joe Biden.

“He doesn’t know what’s going on,” says Trump.

With just weeks to go for Election Day, gone are the “Sleepy Joe” nicknames and in its place are the platform attacks.

“Joe Biden wants to eliminate your jobs,” says Trump, “Wants to eliminate your borders.”

Trump’s largest hurdle will most likely be the impact of COVID-19.

“We built the greatest economy in the history of the world and now we are doing it again,” says Trump, “Bigger and better than ever before.”

The effects weren’t seen Thursday night as the crowd cheered on, maskless and crowded, pushing for their first choice as President.

“On November 3, Michigan, you better vote for me,” says Trump, “I got you so many damn car plants.”

The campaign continues to show how important the Great Lakes region is. Next week they announced two trips on Friday one to Minnesota and the other to Wisconsin.