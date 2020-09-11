Pres. Trump Awards Medal of Honor to Military Hero Who Rescued Hostages in Iraq

On Friday, President Trump presented the Congressional Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Sergeant Major Thomas Payne.

In 2015, Payne rescued 75 hostages from an ISIS prison in northern Iraq during a battle that left 20 ISIS fighters dead.

Payne’s Delta Force team, alongside Kurdish fighters, came under immediate fire when they began their rescue mission.

The team took two different buildings containing hostages during a raging gunfight that also included enemy suicide bombers.

While exposed to the enemy, Payne cut the locks holding the hostages.

The team then loaded the hostages onto helicopters and flew back to a base.

Payne joined the Army in 2002, inspired to serve after September 11, he also won the Best Ranger Competition in 2012.