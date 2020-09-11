Pit Spitters Invites Community for ‘Films on the Field’

Baseball season may be over for the Traverse City Pit Spitters, but they’re not done with ballpark fun.

Next week, Turtle Creek Stadium will welcome guests to enjoy a movie on the field.

Films on the Field will let families come out and rent a portion of the field to watch a movie.

Each family will be able to have a 12 by 12 spot on the field to catch a flick on a giant movie screen over home base.

They’re excited to offer family friendly movies like The Sandlot, Trolls World Tour, and The Lion King.

Pit Spitters General Manager, Mickey Graham says this a good way to keep families entertained.

“We’re going to put a screen on the field next week and show some movies and invite people down here to come and enjoy the night out,” said Graham.

Films on the Field will take place on September 18th, 19th, and 20th at Turtle Creek Stadium.

