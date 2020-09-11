MTM On The Road: Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Reflects on 9/11 Attacks

Friday marks 19 years since the tragic terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington D.C..

As a country, we continue to remember the many lives lost that day.

Each year, the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department honors the lives lost and the heroes who were on the frontlines with a 9/11 Memorial.

While they aren’t able to host that event this year, you can still reflect on the events from that tragic day at the Grand Traverse 9/11 Memorial Park.

In the park, you’ll find a floor beam from the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

The department is also placing educational signs to provide the community with a timeline of the attacks.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are talking with the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department to tell us more about how they’re reflecting on the 9/11 attacks.