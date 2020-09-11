Michigan Officials Report 1,313 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,313 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 110,832 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,578 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 4, 80,678 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

