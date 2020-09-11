Michigan Health Officials Warn About the Risk of EEE

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning county officials about the risk of EEE.

They want officials to consider postponing or cancelling outdoor activities in the evening especially ones with children.

That includes things like sports games and practices.

The state says EEE has been confirmed in 19 horses in Michigan.

The counties with confirmed cases are Clare, Isabella, Mecosta, and Newaygo along with several down state.

Symptoms of EEE include fever, headache, exhaustion, and nausea.