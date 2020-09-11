Happy Healthy Home: Summer Wellness

Some of us are holding onto summer as long as we can. But, mother nature is certainly reminding us that Fall is here. To make sure we get the most out of what’s left of our warm(ish) weather, lifestyle guru, Emily Richett shares the latest and greatest products to squeeze in the last-minute summer fun.

Here are her recommendations for having ‘fun in the sun’.

Just Bee Yoga : Traverse City-based yoga studio that offers yids yoga mats, mindfulness cards, and more

: Traverse City-based yoga studio that offers yids yoga mats, mindfulness cards, and more Duffield Lane: Classic, nautical fashion available in boutiques around the country

Classic, nautical fashion available in boutiques around the country Smarty Pits: Aluminum-free deodorant, proceeds from which go to the American Cancer Society

Aluminum-free deodorant, proceeds from which go to the American Cancer Society DiscountGlasses.com: Affordable styles of glasses for kids and adults with an online 3D try-on feature

Affordable styles of glasses for kids and adults with an online 3D try-on feature MIG Living: “Seed to Soul” beauty and wellness products made with all-natural ingredients and formulated for results

