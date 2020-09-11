Four Lakes Task Force Estimates Wixom, Sanford Lake Residents Will Pay Thousands Annually

Residents who live near Wixom and Sanford Lakes in Midland and Gladwin Counties may have to$1,500 to $2,400 each year for 40 years to help restore the lakes that flooded back in May.

The estimate in price comes from the Four Lakes Task Force.

The state now has to approve the duration of the time estimated for the payments.

Residents who live near Secord and Smallwood Lakes could face smaller yearly payments.

The Four Lakes Task Force wants to take control of the dams from Boyce Hydro through condemnation proceedings.

Boyce Hydro, which has filed for bankruptcy, says the state and residents should be responsible for insisting on higher water levels than the dams could handle.