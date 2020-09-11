‘Foodies United’ Fundraiser Showcases Great Eats Around the Soo

If you are in Sault Ste Marie right now and do not know what to do for dinner, we have the solution for you.

At the farmers market lot at the corner of Ashmun and Portage, there is a fundraiser going on that involves food.

The “Foodies United” fundraiser ends today, September 11 at 5 PM.

Old-time Smokey Delights, Flannigan’s goat, and Up in Smoke are coming together to help the United Way. A portion of profits from each vendor will be donated.

With the pandemic limiting fundraisers this year, the United Way is hoping a lot of people come out and show support.

“With the pandemic absolutely there’s always a need,” say David Brey, “and donating to united way, brings that need home. portions of the proceeds from all the sales go to benefit programs we do in the community. like, our reading buddies at reading united and our communal garden. all of it goes right back into our community. every little bit helps, every one little bit

Dor dessert, Up in Smoke has elephant ears!

You have until 5 PM, today, September 11 – to head down and get some awesome food and support a great cause.