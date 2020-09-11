FDA Outsources COVID-19 Treatment Data Analysis, Citing Poor Understanding Among Staff

The Food and Drug Administration is giving itself a failing grade for its use of coronavirus data.

The agency says only a small number of staff can properly interpret the data for COVID-19. The FDA was forced to turn to the private sector in a partnership to help determine the effectiveness of various COVID-19 treatments.

Principal Deputy Commissioner Dr. Amy Abernethy scored herself at just 20% when it comes to understanding COVID-19 data.