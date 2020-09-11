Farms Prepare to Safely Offer Fall Activities

Farms have been looking forward to the fall season all year long to share their apple crops and corn mazes with visitors. But this year, they also have COVID-19 to worry about.

“We’ve been social distancing for 13 years here,” says Jacob’s Farm owner Mike Witkop.

The Traverse City farm is prepping for their busy fall season.

“It’s amazing. It’s already getting to the middle of September so the next 45 days are very busy for us,” Witkop says.

The farm welcomed visitors back to pick apples and explore their sunken ship corn maze.

“Our corn maze has been popular,” Witkop says. “This is our thirteenth season doing the corn maze.”

And starting the weekend of Sept. 12, Jacob’s Farm will offer wagon rides for adults and kids.

“We’ll go with the option of having people wear their masks [on the wagon],” Witkop says. “We do have other wagons that are already distanced with our barrel train for the kids. Each has their own individual seat to ride in and they’re all distanced about the six to eight feet apart.”

They still ask their visitors to take extra precautions, like utilizing their hand washing stations around the farm and bringing masks.

“We encourage people to wear masks. I think most people come with that expectation,” Witkop says. “We have no problem with them removing the masks when they’re in the corn maze and out and about. We do have 40 acres of property that they can be on.”

Ron Hardin and Xiyan Wang are visitors from Rochester Hills and love to pick fruit. They thought this was a good chance to get out and enjoy the fruit northern Michigan has to offer.

“We were very cooped up for the past couple of months and we needed to get out,” Hardin says. “Orchards are a good place to still get out and have fun and let the kids run a bit.”

They also appreciate the precautions the farm is taking to keep people safe.

“We like the hand sanitizer stations,” Hardin says.

Witkop says their fall season will last through Halloween weekend.