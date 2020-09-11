Dairy Farmers Impacted by Price of Milk During COVID-19

Dairy farmers in northern Michigan say are facing some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can’t just not milk the cows, so the milks going to be there whether demand is there or not,” says Bryan Benson from Benson Dairy in Wexford County.

Benson, a fifth-generation dairy farmer, says every generation has its struggles, but this year COVID-19 hit them hard:

“The processing side of things has really been the issue when they shut down schools and restaurants.”

Benson says on a good year, the price of milk is around $18 to $20 per 100 pounds of milk.

During the pandemic, however, the price dropped to $10 to $12.

As a result, Benson predicts they lost nearly half of their income:

“The last few months have just been a struggle with pricing wise, the price drop because of COVID. Hopefully as we come out of that, the price increases a little bit.”

At Benthem Brothers Dairy, co-owner Ryan Benthem says fortunately they’ll be able to break even this year:

“We were really excited about this year, coming in this year, milk prices were pretty high and then when COVID hit we lost a lot of our export markets and the price fell from like $18/$19 milk to $12.”

The price of milk isn’t the only thing holding dairy farmers back.

Benson says they also had issues with labor, trucking and processing:

“The amount of money that we spend trucking milking, it’s a problem for farmers, it’s a problem for trucking companies.”

However, Benson and Benthem say there’s a light at the end of the tunnel with the new St. Johns processing plant opening this fall.

Benthem says, “I think that we’re pass the worst of it and it’s going to get better.”