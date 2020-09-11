City of Traverse City Hosting “I Voted” Sticker Contest

Michelle Dunaway,

On Election Day, everyone likes to proudly wear their “I Voted” stickers. But, all those social media pictures will look a little different around the Traverse City area this November.  That’s because Voted 01the city is hosting a creative contest open to residents, 9th grade and above, in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim, and Kalkaska counties. 

They are asking for new design ideas for their “I Voted” stickers – and the winning design will be distributed on Election Day 2020.

Plus, that artist will win $500. 

Submissions must be received by September 28.

Click here for more information.

