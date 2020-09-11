City of Traverse City Hosting “I Voted” Sticker Contest

On Election Day, everyone likes to proudly wear their “I Voted” stickers. But, all those social media pictures will look a little different around the Traverse City area this November. That’s because the city is hosting a creative contest open to residents, 9th grade and above, in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim, and Kalkaska counties.

They are asking for new design ideas for their “I Voted” stickers – and the winning design will be distributed on Election Day 2020.

Plus, that artist will win $500.

Submissions must be received by September 28.

Click here for more information.