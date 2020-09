Troopers say Justin Ide of Cadillac was also arrested for meth possession.

They stopped him and a woman in Haring Township on September 3.

The woman who was driving was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Ide was her passenger and troopers say they noticed a plastic bag under his thigh.

Troopers say it tested positive for meth.

Ide is charged with possession and being a habitual offender.