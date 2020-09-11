Appeal Still Alive for Michigan Man Sentenced to Death

An update now on a death penalty murder case we’ve been following since 1997.

That’s when 19-year-old Rachel Timmerman, of Cedar Springs was killed on national forest land in Newaygo County.

Marvin Gabrion was convicted of her murder.

He was sentenced to death nearly 20 years ago.

That sentence was allowed because it was a federal case.

Gabrion just won a key decision in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to try and overturn his conviction, claiming his trial lawyers were ineffective at the 2002 trial.

In that trial, prosecutors said Gabrion killed Timmerman to prevent her from testifying against him in an assault case.