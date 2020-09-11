Alden Teen’s Wish Granted Through Make-A-Wish Michigan

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan granted the wish of a northern Michigan teenager Friday morning.

“Levi was born with digeorge syndrome, which can have the potential of 183 different birth defects that go along with it,” said Jeremy Holmes, Levi’s Father.

Levi Holmes has been in and out of the hospital his entire life, and has had a special wish on his mind for the last several years.

“He was born without a kidney, and born with a very severe heart defect that most kids don’t end up surviving, called pulmonary atresia, and then he was born without a thymus gland which provides half of your immune system,” said Jeremy.

But for the past few years, he’s been asking his parents about getting a shed he could hang out in, just like the one his family had at their old home.

“He’s been talking about it, and a lot of excitement and it brings back a lot of sweet memories and the struggle that he’s been through,” said Levi’s parents Jeremy and Sarah.

So, the Make-A-Wish Foundation got involved, after receiving a nomination from one of Levi’s doctors, and Friday, Levi got his new shed.

“He’s 16 and most kids when they’re 16, young men are excited about getting their driver’s license and stuff like that, and that’s not in the future for Levi right now and so he wants to feel like a big kid, and so this is a place where he can hang out, play his ukulele and have friends over and can relate to people in that way,” said Sarah.

A reminder that it’s sometimes the simplest things that bring about life’s greatest joys.

“The joy that you get out of how ever many years you have with your child is really special, and when you go through something difficult, you get to this point, it’s just so unique and special to see the smile on his face and how happy he is to get this gift,” said Jeremy.