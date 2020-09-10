What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Live From The Lot, Antrim Dells Annual Golf Outing, Harvest Days Celebration

As summer turns to fall, there’s still plenty to do in our area.

For more on What’s Happening in Northern Michigan this month, here’s Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association.

Live From The Lot

The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is presenting Manistee’s first drive-in concert on September 19! This Live From The Lot performance will feature Sadie Bass and her contemporary country music.

Tickets are sold per car, and are only available in advance. You can bring lawn chairs to sit out in front of your vehicle, or tune in the FM station they’ve set up to listen live from inside your car.

Antrim Dells Golf Club 22nd Annual Golf Outing

Hit the links at Antrim Dells Golf Club in Ellsworth on Thursday, September 17 to support the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. Join them for their 22nd Annual Golf Outing, with 18 holes of golf, a box lunch, and awards. Antrim Dells features a front nine in a beautiful parkland setting, which smoothly transitions into the woods and creeks of the back nine. Antrim Dells is open for fall golf, if you can’t make it on the 17.

Harvest Days Celebration

Experience the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail like a wine club member during their Harvest Days Celebration. Once you purchase your Harvest Days ticket, you’ll get exclusive wine club benefits when you stop by the peninsula’s wineries during the entire month of September. Wine club benefits include complimentary tastings or flights, deep discounts on purchases, special release wines, priority seating, and more.