USDA Undersecretary Visits Traverse City to Talk Trade, Tart Cherries with Local Growers

An undersecretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture visited Traverse City Thursday to talk trade and tart cherries with local growers.

Around a dozen local farmers had a chance to share their concerns and ask questions directly to Bill Northey, who is the undersecretary of agriculture for farm production and conservation.

Representative Jack Bergman was also on hand to lend an ear and his support to Northern Michigan growers.

“This is a big day, because he could be anywhere in the United States, but he’s here in Traverse City today understanding what the challenges of the cherry growers are,” said Representative Bergman.

Michigan produces 2/3 of the nation’s tart cherries and the state’s agricultural diversity rivals that of California.

But many farmers, like Cedar based grower Ben LaCross, are frustrated after battling floods of cheap, foreign tart cherry imports from Turkey.

Earlier this year, the Cherry Marketing Institute filed a complaint alleging that tart cherry imports from Brazil are actually sourced from Turkey. They say the Turkish cherries are first being routed to South America then to the U.S. to avoid paying duties that would help Michigan growers.

This strategy hurts people like LaCross.

“The grower community up here needs a direct infusion of some sort of assistance,” said LaCross to Undersecretary Northey. “We always understand that we’re going to have weather challenges, we’re going to have issues with our crop year in and year out, but trade has been so harmful to our industry in the last several years.”

The local farmers also say other countries are stealing our agricultural secrets and advances and using it as their own. For example, the Montmorency cherry was engineered in Michigan, but now, foreign countries are falsely labeling their cherries with the same name and selling them for cheap prices.

“That is theft when you take someone else’s work, take it, copy it, and sell it at a lower price,” said Representative Bergman.

The undersecretary says he learned a lot and is going to keep researching the threat of foreign imports.

“Sometimes, I learn things from tart cherry producers that could be very relevant to watermelon producers in another part of the country…to be able to advocate and understand, I’d sure love to be able to do that,” said Northey.