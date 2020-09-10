U.S. Jobs Report: Small Employers Continue to Struggle

The federal government says 884,000 applied for jobless aid last week, continuing the trend of high unemployment applications six months after layoffs began because of the pandemic.

Unemployment is still high compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, but it’s been declining month-to-month as sectors of the U.S. economy rebound from the spring’s pandemic-triggered recession.

In August, the government said the job market has recovered about half of the 22 million jobs lost. However, small employers continue to struggle. Particularly small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues