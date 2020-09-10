Trump Administration Denies Request to Fully Fund Michigan’s National Guard COVID-19 Response

Governor Whitmer’s office says a Trump Administration official left a voicemail on Thursday announcing her request to fully fund the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response was denied.

She asked President Trump to fund the guard 100% as opposed to the 75% funding the state has received from the federal government for about a month now.

Governor Whitmer says, “Our Guard members have been vital to our COVID-19 response by testing thousands of people in communities across the state during the height of the pandemic, and will be crucial to our recovery efforts moving forward. It’s irresponsible and irrational to fully fund National Guard activities in some states but not others.”

The federal government denied that request which had bipartisan support in Michigan’s Congressional Delegation.