San Francisco Salon Owner Shuts Down After Negative Attention from Pelosi Controversy

In this update, the hair salon owner involved in a controversy with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is closing up shop.

Last Week, Pelosi was receiving a barrage of criticism that she violated San Francisco’s coronavirus rules during a visit to a hair salon.

Now Fox News is reporting the salon owner, Erica Kious is shutting down her San Francisco business because of the negative attention.

She told the Cable news channel, “I am actually done in San Francisco… I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails, all my Yelp reviews…saying that they hope I go under and that I fail.”

Kious says she’s even contemplating not returning to San Francisco, which has been her home for 15 years.