Pres. Trump Responds to Release of Recordings Saying He Downplayed Virus

The president is responding to fiery backlash following the release of recordings of the president saying he knew the coronavirus was much more deadly than the flu.

Those recordings were for new book by Bob Woodward—a book the president is calling a “political hit job.”

The president spoke with Bob Woodward multiple times between February and March for Woodward’s upcoming book “Rage.”

President Trump spoke on the response to the virus by the U.S.

In a Feb. 7 recording, the president said the virus was even more deadly than the flu. And when speaking on his strategy on addressing the public, he said he worked to avoid creating a panic.

President Trump said, “Well, I think, Bob, really to be honest with you…”

“Sure, I want you to be,” Woodward said.

“I wanted to, I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down.”

“Yes.”

“Because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Now facing some criticism for the decision, the president responded saying it was necessary for the country to stay calm at the time.

“And certainly I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy. We want to show confidence, we want to show strength, we want to show strength as a nation. And that’s what I’ve done, and we’ve done very well,” he said.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says the president has never lied to the American public about coronavirus.

She said President Trump just wanted to convey calm when he publicly downplayed the virus while privately acknowledging its severity.