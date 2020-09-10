Over 100 Fires Burn in Western US

Widespread evacuations are underway as more than 100 fires are burning across the western U.S. Thursday morning.

Oregon declared a state of emergency with 35 major fires spread over 300,000 acres.

Several communities have nearly been entirely wiped out by the fires.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says Oregon has never seen anything like this before.

“We expect to see a great deal of loss, both in structures and in human lives,” Brown says.

One of the biggest difficulties facing the fire crews has been high winds.

Fire fighters have not been able to use firefighting aircrafts as frequently because of a lack of visibility caused by the winds.