New MDHHS Order Allows Outdoor Visits at Residential Care Facilities

As Michigan continues to reopen sectors of the economy, visitors will now be allowed at nursing homes with restrictions.

This comes as 924 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday along with 17 deaths.

Nine of those deaths came from a review of previous death certificates, so they don’t necessarily reflect 24 hour data.

And the new order signed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services allows visitors at nursing homes while still protecting residents from COVID-19.

Now, visitors can see their loved ones outdoors.

The MDHHS director says allowing outdoor visits with proper procedures like requiring social distancing and masks is good for residents and can keep everyone safe.

The order goes into effect next Tuesday the 15.