MTM On The Road: Artworks’ 100-Year Tribute to Willful Women

There’s always a lot to see at Artworks in Big Rapids.

Right now, they are celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The exhibit called “A Tribute to Willful Women” will be on display until Sept. 18.

Artworks is also featuring Strolling Exhibit: Harriet Tubman where you can see some beautiful pieces and learn more about her work.

The 2020 Gala is still happening but this year, it’s virtual. Click here for more information.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us what you’ll be able to come out see.