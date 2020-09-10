Microsoft Warns of Foreign Hackers Targeting U.S. Campaigns

Microsoft says they recently stopped several attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents targeting U.S. political campaigns.

The company would not comment on who may have been successfully hacked or the impact but said 200 organizations were targeted.

Microsoft did not say which nation they believe is most dangerous, though many cyber security experts believe Russian interference is most worrisome.

Microsoft says the same group of Russian hackers that hacked DNC emails in 2016 are responsible for some of the recent attacks.