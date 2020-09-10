Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency to Process $300 LWA Payments

The Unemployment Insurance Agency has started processing payments for Lost Wages Assistance for eligible people in Michigan.

The UIA says it has a large volume of payments to process and expects workers to receive benefits over the next week to 10 days.

FEMA funds the LWA in order to provide $300 per week for those who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

To be eligible for LWA, a claimant’s weekly benefit amount must be $100.

The first round of payments will be larger as it will cover unemployment from the weeks ending on August 1, August 8, and August 15.

The UIA says that an estimated 910,000 claimants will receive the benefits.

To qualify, you must certify that you are unemployed due to COVID-19.

All unemployed workers receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance have already completed this step.