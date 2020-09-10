Michigan Supreme Court to Hear Arguments in Lawsuit Challenging Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order Powers

The governor’s case over the use of powers during the pandemic continues.

The Michigan Supreme Court now wants more information on the 1945 law the governor invoked.

The Republican-led State Legislature says the governor overstepped her authority when she continued issuing executive orders after the state of emergency expired in April.

Wednesday, the Supreme Court listened to hours of arguments on the issue.

The court now wants both sides to file briefs on key portions of the 1945 law that the governor cited to declare an emergency.

The law does not specifically reference pandemics and was created during times of riots and civil unrest.