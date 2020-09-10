Michigan Sets Record for Absentee Ballot Requests for November Election

With the General Election coming in the middle of a pandemic, absentee ballots are expected to break records nationwide.

The state of Michigan has already set a record.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says more than 2.1 million people in Michigan have requested absentee ballots for the November election.

That sets a new record for the most absentee ballots ever requested in a Michigan election.

About 1.7 million have been submitted since the August Primary just a month ago.

For comparison, during the last presidential election in 2016, only about 445,000 absentee ballots had been requested by this time.