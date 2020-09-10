MDOT Closes on First Bonds in Rebuilding Michigan Program

MDOT has closed on the first installment in Governor Whitmer’s $3.5 billion program to fund road construction around the state through bonds.

The bonds closed on Thursday total around $800 million.

They’ll cover the cost of rebuilding some of Michigan’s most highly traveled freeways as part of the governor’s Rebuilding Michigan program.

Once all of the bonds are sold over the next few years, they will finance or help speed up the rebuilding of more than a hundred major highways across the state.

Back in January, the State Transportation Commission unanimously authorized MDOT to move forward with the bond issues.